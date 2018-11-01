Trump Immigration Policies Hurting Southern California Farmers !! - The immigration policies of the U.S. government are once again igniting opposition. This time from members of the agriculture industry who say that blockin...
BREAKING NEWS -- Jeffrey Epstein Dead !! Suicide or Murder ?!
According to officials, Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell at 7:30am this morning. The accused sex trafficker’s demise now means that innumerable powerful people allegedly complicit in his crimes, including Bill Clinton, may now be protected from scrutiny. Documents released earlier this week featured alleged trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre naming, “Numerous prominent American politicians, powerful business executives, foreign presidents, a well-known Prime Minister,” as being involved in the scandal. Epstein’s alleged suicide follows an incident three weeks ago where the billionaire was found with injuries to his neck in what was reported as an “assault”. Given what happened, for Epstein not to have been on 24/7 suicide watch, with all objects that could have been used to hang himself such as blankets and shoelaces removed, is unthinkable. Jeffy is not the 'suicide' type. Jeffy is the 'you better take care of me or you're all going down' type. Anyone who believes this narcissist actually killed himself is brain dead.this isn't a conspiracy theory, this is common sense . He was either Oswalded or half way to some sunny spot . this has nothing to do with them creating a no fly zone near his private island does it ! I am sure he is back on his island . The Government LIES about everything to fit their agenda! Nearly the entire government system in the United States is involved in pedophilia and satanism. The Dayton and El Paso shootings diverted everyone's attention from Epstein long enough to suicide him . proving that blackmailed pedophiles control the narrative for their globalist Satanist bosses. Epstein ain't dead. He's just gone and will never be heard from again. now expect the entire case to be shut down, other than for a minor investigation into a few fringe players. Two levels of justice -- one for us, and the other for them. And if is really dead , we want to see the body !
