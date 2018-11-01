Wolf Richter - Expect The Credit Market To Freeze Again, Leading To An Economic Meltdown - Wolf Richter - Expect The Credit Market To Freeze Again, Leading To An Economic Meltdown The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and ...
China Preparing for WW3 Hoarding Gold & Food !! #ww3
Bloomberg reported Wednesday morning that China bought nearly 10 tons of gold in July, marking the eighth consecutive month the country increased its reserves . Anyone who believes that China only acquired 10 tonnes of Gold last month must be delusional. They've got at least 15,000 metric tonnes minimum. We don't even know if the U.S. has anything left except for gold clad tungsten. My sources tell me the Bush family and the Clintons emptied it all out long ago. China is also hoarding food and other commodities as Russia and China are drawing closer .China has approved wheat imports from the Russian region of Kurgan, the Chinese customs office said on Friday, bringing Russia a step closer to its goal of dramatically increasing grain exports. It also approved soybean imports from all parts of Russia, the General Administration of Customs said in a separate statement on its website, having all but halted U.S. soy imports as the trade dispute between Beijing and Washington deepened. These purchases are a signal from China that it’s gearing up either for the War or for a prolonged trade conflict with the US. Gold serves as a historic safe-haven investment, and its price typically rises when markets and other currencies see increased volatility or prolonged weakness. China's way ahead of the game. They're exploiting the natural resources in Africa for the cost of mining and shipping. All those little islands they've built and armed are to protect their shipping routes. They've built roads into the deserts so when they green, they'll be able to transport the food they grow. Russia has the largest arable land mass. The Chinese companies and farmers are planting there. They make deals which benefit their country. while the US makes war. China may be a communist country, but they also have the oldest civilization on Earth. What are we going to manufacturer with our US unskilled labor force? US Labor is most costly, most disability, most litigious, most absenteeism, most employee theft, most employee violence. More Unions ,then you have OSHA, EPA, IRS, FDA, USDA ,and the local government bureaucracy to deal with . Didn't trump say the RINOTax would bring in companies from all over the world? what an Utopia !. Then just look at how Trump Treats a foreign company like Huawei that moved a US Subsidiary to Texas. No foreign companies are going to come to the US after That. In fact foreign companies are dumping all US suppliers. Huawei announced its own Operating System for phones today and has removed all US products from its 5G. Looks like Trump was run over by a Truck . China, like Russia, has lots of experience shutting itself off from the world, being self-sufficient, and forcing its people to make do with whatever they have. The Chinese don't want to be the Japanese, prior to their entry in World War 2 . The Japanese were cut off from oil and other essential supplies, and felt that an attack on the US was the only way out. That's why they attacked Pearl Harbor. The Chinese don't want to be forced into anything - time is on their side. But if they fight a war, they want to be able to push the fight to America's doorstep. The US is a dying empire and Trump is accelerating its demise. And China is sitting back and enjoying a big fat Cuban cigar watching Trump's approval number drop like a rock.. Down 7% in just this week. And away goes Trump down the drain .
