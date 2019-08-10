GREG MANNARINO: August Will Be EXTRA BRUTAL! - Gregory Mannarino is outstanding in this interview! Too many great points to even mention! This is a must watch! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse...
Is France on The Verge of Civil War ?!
former President François Hollande warned after serving his term as president: "France is on the verge of partition".The economist Charles Gave wrote recently that by 2057, France will have a Muslim majority. President Macron can see that it will soon be impossible for anyone to be elected President without relying on the Muslim vote . The debt-to-GDP ratio is 100% and growing. The French economy is not creating jobs. Poverty remains extremely high .This have given birth to the "yellow vest" movement . The "yellow vest" movement was born of a revolt against exorbitantly high taxes on fuel, and harsh government measures against cars and motorists. It is easy to see the “failure” of multiculturalism in France .France has been in chaos for months. Yellow vest protests have been happening every weekend almost the entire year. The sad situation that reigns in France is not all that different from that in many other European countries. Thirty years ago, many Europeans saw in multiculturalism and the embrace of an inclusive, diverse society-as an answer to Europe's social problems. Today, a growing number consider it to be a cause of them. That perception has led some mainstream politicians, including Angela Merkel, to publicly denounce multiculturalism and speak out against its dangers. Angela Merkel, leader of Europe’s most powerful country, made a ringing declaration: “The multicultural concept is a failure, an absolute failure.” Multiculturalism has fueled the success of far-right parties and populist politicians across Europe, from the Party for Freedom in the Netherlands to the National Front in France. Europe has allowed excessive immigration without demanding enough integration-a mismatch that has eroded social cohesion, undermined national identities, and degraded public trust. "Diversity" translated in the New Postmodernist dictionary means Divide-and-conquer. Brezinski stated that it makes more economic sense to kill a million people than to try and control a million people. Many have postulated that the pyramid cap has plans for reducing the troublesome numbers of the human population. So perhaps billions will be offed under various strategies. Those that survive and exit the small end of that funnel will then likely get to enjoy "a brave new world" type of society but which I wouldn't necessarily call human in the sense of the expression of free will still existing. The Western governments have been seized by people who wish to destroy European civilization and create chaos as a justification for their own arbitrary, dictatorial rule. They are the agents of the Empire of Chaos. It's a global plan, to destroy governments, national sovereignty, traditions and national identities. This should scare you because the whole world is the target.
