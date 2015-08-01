GREG MANNARINO: August Will Be EXTRA BRUTAL! - Gregory Mannarino is outstanding in this interview! Too many great points to even mention! This is a must watch! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse...
China-Africa : The silent breakthrough
According to the China Investment Global Tracker, Chinese investments and contracts in Sub-Saharan Africa totaled almost $300 billion from 2005 to 2018. Chinese president Xi Jinping last year pledged to invest a further $60 billion into African nations. He added that Chinese companies will be encouraged to invest no less than $10 billion in the continent in the next three years. Beijing’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative has already seen billions of dollars loaned to countries in Africa for roads, railways, ports, and other major infrastructure projects. China is currently Africa’s largest trading partner, having surpassed the US ten years ago already . China has become Africa's largest economic partner and in a very short time . Since 2000, trade has grown in nominal terms by 20 percent a year and foreign direct investment by 40 percent a year. There is also significant growth in Chinese aid, concessional infrastructure and construction finance. Africa’s resource-rich nations are getting even more reliant on China for their exports . Chinese companies are involved in about 12 percent of the estimated $500 billion a year manufacturing activity in Africa, while they may account for up to 50 percent of Africa's internationally contracted construction market. As a result Air traffic between China and Africa skyrockets 630% in the last decade , and it keeps on growing . Africa is full of resources. The European and American model was always to install dictators, plunder and then offer asylum to the dictators and their families. China has a different approach. They are pouring their US dollars into Africa , creating business development through infrastructures. More Keynesian approach than Robinson Crusoe's. The Difference is the French and British empires plundered the resources of their African colonies. While China is building infrastructure and paying for those resources. The difference is in the quality of life of the natives who are NOT considered as slaves. America also knows how important Africa is and has been for a very long time. The difference is that Washington invests by creating havoc in civil wars and government overthrows and profits from the chaos, while China invests by doing business deals and investing in infrastructure.This is the big difference . Or as Trends seer Gerald Celente said .For Chinese business is business, for america business is war .
