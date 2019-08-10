GREG MANNARINO: August Will Be EXTRA BRUTAL! - Gregory Mannarino is outstanding in this interview! Too many great points to even mention! This is a must watch! The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse...
10 killed in Dayton, Ohio - Yet Another Mass Shooting !!
Just hours after the mass shooting in an El Paso, Texas mall . Nine people are dead after another shooting this time in Dayton, Ohio. According to police, At least 26 were hospitalized with injuries. The gunman was taken out by officers responding to the incident. The mayor of Dayton, Ohio, said Sunday many more could have been killed if police hadn't responded so quickly to the gunman who shot dead nine people overnight. The one thing that all these shootings have in common , They all occur in so called "Gun Free Zones" setup by democrats to make sitting ducks out of law abiding citizens. The democrats will not be satisfied until the government runs your entire life and they have stripped you of your Constitutional rights. If more people were trained and armed at the scene of both shootings, the loss of life could have been minimized. Unarmed citizens walking around are an easy target . Confiscate the guns from the law abiding and and this is exactly what happens , we are being lead as sheep to the slaughter at a much faster and controlled pace. The Liberal Mayor has already called for gun control indirectly by saying "enough is enough already, we have had 250 shootings this year in the US". Why do you think people resort to cars and other weapons in London? You cannot stop people from losing their mind and killing others. What happened today is terrible. But, Hong Kong is about to remind us why we have a second amendment. Our freedoms are not free and when we no longer pay the price we will miss them greatly.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
