Debt collectors pushing people into bankruptcy




New data shows one debt collector is suing people for bankruptcy over small loans. Lion Finance is buying large batches of small debts, many less than $10,000, and chasing people's assets to pay it off - including the family home.











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List