Red Flag: 70% Of Americans Are Furious With US Politicians & Wall Street



According to a new NBC/WSJ poll, some 70 percent of Americans are as furious with the ruling class as they were in the run-up to Trump's election four years ago. While they feel satisfied with the current state of the economy, they feel Washington and Wall Street are running roughshod over the rest of America. How will this sentiment affect the coming presidential election? The economy?













The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List