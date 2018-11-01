Red Flag: 70% Of Americans Are Furious With US Politicians & Wall Street - According to a new NBC/WSJ poll, some 70 percent of Americans are as furious with the ruling class as they were in the run-up to Trump's election four year...
Hurricane Dorian Gains Power , threatens Florida during Labor Day Weekend !!
Hurricane Dorian gains power, and set to threaten U.S. landfall over Labor Day weekend . Hurricane Dorian is an active tropical cyclone currently threatening the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and the Southeastern United States. The fourth named storm and second hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, Dorian developed from a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic. Dorian is now a Category One Hurricane with a forward movement of 13 MPH to the Northwest. Dorian will continue to move over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands this afternoon and then moving into the open waters of the Atlantic well east of the southeastern Bahamas. Areas in the southeast U.S. will need to monitor the track of this storm. Tropical Storm Dorian remains in the Atlantic with sustained winds around 70 mph and a central pressure of 999 mb. Dorian is moving to the northwest near 13 mph. As of Wednesday morning, the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was near the Virgin Islands. This storm has intensified since Tuesday and is looking to get stronger throughout the rest of the week, possibly into a major hurricane. Dorian will continue to move northwest throughout the next few days. The storm is now projected to move through western areas of Puerto Rico and continue to the outskirts of the Bahamas before curving more towards the west. While in open waters, Dorian is expected to intensify into a major hurricane of Category 3 strength. Areas of Florida and Georgia are looking to be impacted into early next week. The hurricane continued to bring waves of heavy rain to Puerto Rico and parts of the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Wednesday after it battered portions of the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday. While Dorian's eye wasn't yet visible on satellite imagery Wednesday, it was easy to spot in a radar loop showing the storm passing by Puerto Rico. Because of the wide range of possibilities, the wind, surge and rainfall impacts expected from Dorian over the northern Bahamas and Florida are highly uncertain at this point
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- August (263)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber : #Trump Changes his mind 5 times a day he is desperate to get reelected in 2020 . - In a recent interview with the economic times of India , Doctor Marc Faber, Editor of the Gloom, Boom & Doom Report talked about what he thinks of Trump , ...
-
Jim Rogers: US vs. China Trade War will BACKFIRE and HURT AMERICA! - im Rodgers, the author of Author, A Bull in China: Investing Profitably in the World's Greatest Market on the US-China trade war, how Trump’s China strateg...
-
DEBATE -- The Tangle in Taipei with Arthur Hayes and Nouriel Roubini - The Tangle in Taipei at the Asia Blockchain Summit 2019... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full s...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment