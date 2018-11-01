Hurricane Dorian Gains Power , threatens Florida during Labor Day Weekend !!







Hurricane Dorian gains power, and set to threaten U.S. landfall over Labor Day weekend . Hurricane Dorian is an active tropical cyclone currently threatening the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and the Southeastern United States. The fourth named storm and second hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, Dorian developed from a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic. Dorian is now a Category One Hurricane with a forward movement of 13 MPH to the Northwest. Dorian will continue to move over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands this afternoon and then moving into the open waters of the Atlantic well east of the southeastern Bahamas. Areas in the southeast U.S. will need to monitor the track of this storm. Tropical Storm Dorian remains in the Atlantic with sustained winds around 70 mph and a central pressure of 999 mb. Dorian is moving to the northwest near 13 mph. As of Wednesday morning, the center of Tropical Storm Dorian was near the Virgin Islands. This storm has intensified since Tuesday and is looking to get stronger throughout the rest of the week, possibly into a major hurricane. Dorian will continue to move northwest throughout the next few days. The storm is now projected to move through western areas of Puerto Rico and continue to the outskirts of the Bahamas before curving more towards the west. While in open waters, Dorian is expected to intensify into a major hurricane of Category 3 strength. Areas of Florida and Georgia are looking to be impacted into early next week. The hurricane continued to bring waves of heavy rain to Puerto Rico and parts of the U.S. and British Virgin Islands on Wednesday after it battered portions of the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday. While Dorian's eye wasn't yet visible on satellite imagery Wednesday, it was easy to spot in a radar loop showing the storm passing by Puerto Rico. Because of the wide range of possibilities, the wind, surge and rainfall impacts expected from Dorian over the northern Bahamas and Florida are highly uncertain at this point





