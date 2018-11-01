China-US rift causing Gold to Soar


The value of gold and bitcoin has risen after China devalues its currency and softens its stance on crypto currency in response to US tariffs. RT America’s Sara Montes De Oca joins News Views Hughes to give the details. Then former US trade official Steve Gill joins Scottie Nell Hughes to discuss how the ongoing trader war is having unforeseen global consequences.















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List