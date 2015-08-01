Extreme Frugal Minimalists Plan to Retire by Age 35!


This couple from Vancouver, BC is planning to retire by age 35! They live an extremely frugal, minimalist lifestyle that allows them to save more than 65% of their annual income. For the past 7 years, they’ve been investing their savings in index funds and they hope to live off the interest generated from their investments when they retire in a few years.






Although early retirement isn’t accessible to everyone, we do think that what Stephanie and Celestian are doing is interesting because frugal lifestyle choices could help make some financial goals, like getting out of debt, easier to achieve. To keep their expenses low, Celestian and Stephanie live in a cheap apartment, they don't own a car, they cook nearly all of their meals from scratch, they buy secondhand, they do DIY or cheap haircuts, they use the library for books, movies and games, and a lot more. We hope you enjoy meeting this inspiring couple and please share your own money-saving tips and hacks in the comments. Thanks for watching! Mat & Danielle












