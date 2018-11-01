China and the Uighurs


It’s believed more than a million ethnic Uighurs are interned in China. Chinese officials call the detention facilities ‘re-education’ camps, but there’s overwhelming evidence that they are prison-like compounds designed for mass incarceration. China’s western Xinjiang region is almost five times the size of Germany. It’s home mainly to the Muslim Uighur minority. Today many houses and streets, entire villages even, are deserted, their residents confined to indoctrination camps by the Communist Party. China’s crackdown on the Uighur minority extends beyond its national borders. Exiles continue to be hounded by Chinese state security even after they seek refuge abroad. Uighurs who have acquired French citizenship recount the threats they’ve received from Chinese government representatives. From Europe and Kazakhstan to Turkey and Canada, exiled Uighurs are calling for international action as China works to erase their ethnic identity.
















