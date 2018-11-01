Catastrophic’ war w/ Iran will DESTROY Saudi Arabia - Iran has been preparing for a possible attack since the US 2003 invasion on Iraq, Professor Mohammad Marandi at the University of Tehran tells News With Ri...
Catastrophic’ war w/ Iran will DESTROY Saudi Arabia
Iran has been preparing for a possible attack since the US 2003 invasion on Iraq, Professor Mohammad Marandi at the University of Tehran tells News With Rick Sanchez. A hot war would be “catastrophic,” destroying not just the oil industry and global shipping but Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Iran hopes there are “enough sane people in the US to avoid that,” Marandi says.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- August (91)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber : America is in Rapid Moral Decline - In His Monthly Market Commentary dated July 1, 2019 Doctor Marc Faber publisher of the Gloom Boom Doom report wrote : Already early in my career, I realize...
-
Jim Rogers Warns of Agricultural Shortages Looming - Prepare - In a fresh interview with thepolitic.org renown global investor Jim Rogers warns that we are going to see shortages in agriculture and farming products . H...
-
Roubini calls India Crypto proposed ban a ‘wise government’ move #bitcoin #cryptocurrency - Economist Dr. Roubini tweeted yesterday about the Indian... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full ...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment