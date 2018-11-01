Catastrophic’ war w/ Iran will DESTROY Saudi Arabia - Iran has been preparing for a possible attack since the US 2003 invasion on Iraq, Professor Mohammad Marandi at the University of Tehran tells News With Ri...
The Truth about Jeffrey Epstein Death ?!! #jeffreyepstien #sex #trafficker
Epstein was previously placed on suicide watch after he was found "nearly unconscious" inside his cell with 'marks on his neck . So Epstein failed to commit suicide the first time, is then placed specifically on suicide watch, THEN successfully commits suicide. This is the most suspicious prison death since Lee Harvey Oswald. This is Highly suspicious , Jeffrey Epstein was not just a pedophile he was a sex trafficker who trafficked girls to the political class of the world and was protected by the same. Is that why his accomplices have not been indicted ! There it is. Another “suicide.” Same sort of thing happened to his supposed madam’s father, late Robert Maxwell. Super criminals sure know how to clean up. It seems like the whole Epstein thing was an elaborate professional blackmail operation intended to ensnare the rich and powerful. But who was really behind it, who was really bankrolling Epstein? Seems obvious Epstein was intentionally trying to get as many wealthy and powerful people as possible ensnared in his sick web. This wasn't just about his sick desires, but about getting blackmail on global big hitters. It's imperative we find out why. There's a reason. Everything about Epstein is bizarre.This thing looks as if it was run like a professional operation/business. Just a hunch, but I wouldn't be surprised if he was a front person. Epstein had caught the attention of the press when he had flown Bill Clinton on his jet to Africa. No one knew who he was or understood how he’d made his money. The more I learn about Jeffrey Epstein and his pedo ring, the more bizarre links I uncover. I'm going to review three of them here. 1) Alex Acosta, the man who arranged for Epstein to get off the hook in Florida, is now Trump's Labor Secretary. 2) The man who hired Epstein when he was 20 years old to be a math teacher at New York City elite private school Dalton was Donald Barr, the father of William Barr, the current Attorney General of the United States. 3) Finally, and this one is a giant rabbit hole, relates to Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman accused of being Epstein's madam. Her father was Robert Maxwell.Sir Robert Maxwell is the Czech born British media mogul who owned the daily mirror and was member of the parliament . Maxwell had a flamboyant lifestyle, living in Headington Hill Hall in Oxford, from which he often flew in his helicopter, and sailing in his luxury yacht, the Lady Ghislaine. He was notably litigious and often embroiled in controversy. On 5 November 1991, Maxwell was last in contact with the crew of his yacht, the Lady Ghislaine, at 4:25 a.m. local time, but was found to be missing later in the morning. Maxwell was presumed to have fallen overboard from the vessel, which was cruising off the Canary Islands, and his naked body was subsequently recovered from the Atlantic Ocean. The official ruling at an inquest held in December 1991 was death by a heart attack combined with accidental drowning.Also, before his death Robert Maxwell was under investigation for war crimes .he was buried in Jerusalem . Maxwell is infamous in the UK for stealing pensions money. 4) The 56 Million Dollars Mansion where Epstein allegedly abused girls features photos of Bill Clinton , Woody Allen , and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman. We really need to get to the bottom of this and then the dominos really fall. There is a lot going on here. I hope people are watching closely to prevent any further "suicides." If we can somehow get to the bottom of Epstein I suspect we’ll learn a lot about how the world of the powerful really works, and why everything is so corrupt.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- August (92)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber : America is in Rapid Moral Decline - In His Monthly Market Commentary dated July 1, 2019 Doctor Marc Faber publisher of the Gloom Boom Doom report wrote : Already early in my career, I realize...
-
Jim Rogers Warns of Agricultural Shortages Looming - Prepare - In a fresh interview with thepolitic.org renown global investor Jim Rogers warns that we are going to see shortages in agriculture and farming products . H...
-
Roubini calls India Crypto proposed ban a ‘wise government’ move #bitcoin #cryptocurrency - Economist Dr. Roubini tweeted yesterday about the Indian... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full ...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment