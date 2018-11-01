Trump Immigration Policies Hurting Southern California Farmers !! - The immigration policies of the U.S. government are once again igniting opposition. This time from members of the agriculture industry who say that blockin...
A Chernobyl like Nuclear Accident reported today in Northern Russia !!
A mysterious explosion in an area where nuclear missiles are tested, then a spike in radioactivity and an official cover-up. Secrecy Bring Back Memories of Chernobyl Is Russia in the process of covering up a nuclear accident . Russia's state nuclear agency has said five of its staff members were killed at a military testing site in northern Russia, reportedly when the liquid propellant rocket engine exploded during tests on a sea platform. Some reports say it may have involved a top secret weapon that was part of Moscow's hypersonic arsenal. Russia is pursuing hypersonic missiles as a nuclear deterrent, as Putin himself has recently verbalized. authorities in the nearby city of Severodvinsk reported what they described as a brief spike in radiation. No official explanation has been given for why such an accident would cause radiation to spike. The radiation statement put out by the city of Severodvinsk disappeared from the Internet on Friday without explanation. Add this to the recent submarine incident and it seems to show that Russia is pushing the envelope. The Facility in Nyonoksa where the accident occurred belongs to the Russian Navy. Must be a localized event if it's a test stand. Panic probably not warranted. Sounds like something really unique. Incidentally that's the same Rosatom that bought our uranium, and the Russian bank brokering the deal paid Bill Clinton that half a million dollar for that speech in Moscow. There are reports of panic buying of iodine drops in Severodvinsk. Emergency officials reported a spike in background radiation. The White Sea bay where both the shipbuilding port and the regional capital Arkhangelsk are located has been ordered closed for swimming and fishing, due to the presence of toxic rocket fuel. The radiation levels were 20 times higher than normal, according to Greenpeace, which prompted the environmental group to call on federal authorities to identify exactly what kind of radiation had been released and if it was any danger to nearby residents. Last month, another incident involving Russia's Northern Fleet also drew criticism from Russians upset by a lack of information from authorities. And earlier this week, a series of massive explosions destroyed an arms cache in Siberia, sending blast waves and plumes of black smoke into the atmosphere, and devastating nearby settlements. This was really bad with the timing which couldn't have been worse. I was predisposed to the notion that it was sabotage. But when you are working at the "bleeding edge" especially on a power source for a cruise missile that can circle the earth several times before it picks a target which is where the Russian Federation is now with their nuclear technology many decades ahead of everyone else ,these accidents will occur. Hope that it isn't any worse for that region than it already appears to be!
