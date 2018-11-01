Trump Immigration Policies Hurting Southern California Farmers !! - The immigration policies of the U.S. government are once again igniting opposition. This time from members of the agriculture industry who say that blockin...
A lack of migrant labor is forcing farmers in the US to stop growing crops !
The immigration policies of the U.S. government are once again igniting opposition. This time from members of the agriculture industry who say that blocking immigrants from entering the country is doing more harm than good. U.S. farmers who depend on migrants as “guest workers” for their harvest are facing considerable financial losses. It’s the result of migrants being detained and deported at the U.S. - Mexican border. One of the nation’s largest sources of agriculture is Southern California. And as Correspondent Mike Kirsch reports, farmers in that region have been particularly hard-hit. The worker shortage has caused many farmers to raise the pay for workers - often more than doubling their salaries. And some U.S. farmers have even relocated their production down to Lat
