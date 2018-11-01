Trump Immigration Policies Hurting Southern California Farmers !! - The immigration policies of the U.S. government are once again igniting opposition. This time from members of the agriculture industry who say that blockin...
Trump Immigration Policies Hurting Southern California Farmers !!
The immigration policies of the U.S. government are once again igniting opposition. This time from members of the agriculture industry who say that blocking immigrants from entering the country is doing more harm than good. U.S. farmers who depend on migrants as “guest workers” for their harvest are facing considerable financial losses. It’s the result of migrants being detained and deported at the U.S. - Mexican border. One of the nation’s largest sources of agriculture is Southern California. The US administration is quickly realizing that its aggressive detention and deportation of migrants has caused such a shortage of labor that it has been compiled to increase the number of annual guest work visas it issues from 66000 to an additional 30 000 . Migrants can apply and receive these visas rather quickly within a two month period . The majority of these gust worker visas going to laborers needed in the nation's restaurants and hotels .Including the US president's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida that applied for 78 of these visas this year . however guest visas for farm workers remain a low priority and have not been increased . And most migrants crossing the US Mexican Border looking for farm work have been sent back to their countries of origins . today there is a big shortage of workers to harvest farmers crops say the farmers in southern California. many migrants who otherwise might be here have been detained at the US Mexico border and refused guest workers visa by the Trump administration . And it is stating to really upset US farmers , who until now have been among the biggest supporters of US president Donald Trump . but now have began speaking out against his immigration policies , claiming that workers shortages are making it increasingly difficult to harvest the country's 70 billion dollar a year domestic agriculture crop . And there may be no more telling indicator of farmers discontent than in the San Diego Valley .politically conservative farmers here historically many of whom voted for Trump , families with US war veterans who Trump has called patriots for supporting him .But support from these patriots is quickly eroding say farmers here and not just some rogue group of farmers , they are backed by the largest Farmers lobby in the country called Farm Bureau . Farm Bureau says that the lack of migrant workers is causing many farmers t stop growing their crops . before the trump administration sweeping detention along the US Mexico border ,farmers in California could count on 250 000 migrant farm workers being available to harvest their crops , today it is difficult to find migrant workers anywhere .farmers say they have never seen such a shortage of farm workers . Trump immigration policies are hurting US farmers who disparately need these farm workers . Farm Bureau says farmers require workers doing hard back breaking work to go on the farms to plant and harvest their crops . It is a difficult business , it is a hard business . Farmers have to be extremely productive and they have to have a steady supply of labor . US government may not want farmworkers hare says Farm Bureau , but the fact is they are disparately needed by so many US farmers .Many farmers resort to hire migrants without documents to be here and paying them in cash . proof the US farmers will do what they have to do to harvest their crops . No matter the current US immigration policies that they say are hurting US farmers .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- August (91)
- July (251)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber : America is in Rapid Moral Decline - In His Monthly Market Commentary dated July 1, 2019 Doctor Marc Faber publisher of the Gloom Boom Doom report wrote : Already early in my career, I realize...
-
Jim Rogers Warns of Agricultural Shortages Looming - Prepare - In a fresh interview with thepolitic.org renown global investor Jim Rogers warns that we are going to see shortages in agriculture and farming products . H...
-
Roubini calls India Crypto proposed ban a ‘wise government’ move #bitcoin #cryptocurrency - Economist Dr. Roubini tweeted yesterday about the Indian... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full ...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment