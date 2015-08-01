Peter Schiff - Trump's Rate Cuts to push Gold to new Highs - Investor Peter Schiff recently appeared on RT Boom Bust to explain why he believes Gold Prices are going through the roof. And it’s not just because the Fe...
Why does Trump want a Fed Rates Cut ?!
President Trump is keeping up the pressure on the Federal Reserve, calling Tuesday for the central bank to enact a substantial interest rate cut. I'd like to see a large interest rate cut from the Fed , said president Trump , I am disappointed in Fed he added. President Obama had zero interest rates , we have normalized interest rates . with zero interest rates anything could happen and yet we still blew his economy away ,End of quote . Sure mister president Trump , Obama had 0% interest rates and we have 2.5% today , but Obama by the end had deficits of 450 billion compared to yours 1.2 Trillion this year. Apparently Trump economy is so great, we have over a trillion dollar deficit !. Steve Minuchin says The U.S. will run out of money by December. They will need to borrow more from the Fed and what better way to facilitate that than by dropping rates. Powell has already stated we WILL hit the effective lower bound but when we get there, we are going negative. Ben Bernanke was the one who suggested Japan's central bank to take interests rates negative. The Fed has been Bailing out and cutting rates for 10 years and they can see that it has not helped fix the Nations problems, even though they say otherwise. The Bailout and QE via the Trickle down theory has been a Proven Failure. To do more of the same just shows how much of a bunch Self Serving Socialist our Leaders have become. It's time to give the money to the bottom 90% instead of the Global top 10% , at least the money would go to the Legal citizens of the Nation who it belongs to and have paid the price via suffering and death, not to a bunch of nasty Wall Street Losers. If the Fed cuts rates,It will be an admission that the Fed is only interested in ravaging the middle class to pump a big fat nasty bubble, The Mother Of All Bubbles. The Fed does NOT work for the American people. Its goal is to enrich those who own and control it. Period. And Trump running a second term on 'End The Fed' will be as pitiful as trump running on 'lock her up' and bring the boys home' . I will not believe him this time as I did supported , and voted for him last time .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- July (241)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber : This Economy built on Wealth inequality will one day Collapse - My guest in this interview is Dr Marc Faber. Dr. Faber was born in Zurich, Switzerland. He went to school in Geneva and Zurich and finished high school wit...
-
Jim Rogers Warns of Agricultural Shortages Looming - Prepare - In a fresh interview with thepolitic.org renown global investor Jim Rogers warns that we are going to see shortages in agriculture and farming products . H...
-
Roubini calls India Crypto proposed ban a ‘wise government’ move #bitcoin #cryptocurrency - Economist Dr. Roubini tweeted yesterday about the Indian... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full ...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment