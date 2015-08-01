Peter Schiff - Trump's Rate Cuts to push Gold to new Highs - Investor Peter Schiff recently appeared on RT Boom Bust to explain why he believes Gold Prices are going through the roof. And it’s not just because the Fe...
What happen to the The Falkland Islands after The Brexit ?
The Falkland Islands ,Malvinas in Spanish, are made up of 780 islands with an area equivalent to that of Northern Ireland, but with almost 600 times fewer inhabitants. The Falkland Islands has been claimed since 1820 by Argentina, which at that time sent a few dozen gauchos, herdsmen. For its part, London ensures to have planted its flag on these arid lands swept by ruthless winds since 1765. The British then colonized them and administered them since 1833, butchering the small Argentine garrison which landed the previous year, conferring on the archipelago a status of overseas territory , autonomous of course, with its own executive , legislative and judicial powers , but not independent. Its governor is still appointed by London, but his prerogatives have been largely curtailed in the 2008 Falkland Constitution. The current inhabitants of the islands - which call themselves Islanders are, in part, the descendants of these early settlers . For the Islanders, the right to self-determination of peoples is inalienable, and in 2013 they voted 99.8% to maintain the status of British Overseas Territory;only three people voted against. Buenos Aires, on the other hand, relies on the right to territorial integrity: as the Malvinas belong to the same continental shelf as Argentina? . A dialogue of the deaf has taken place, with issues a priori difficult to understand, as these lands are isolated.Which resulted in Nearly a thousand soldiers deaths in the war of 1982. The war between Argentina and the United Kingdom, in 1982, had brought the archipelago out of oblivion. Anxious to prolong their economic growth, The Falkland Islands are now hanging on London's decisions. But what happen to the The Falkland Islands after The Brexit ? These islands, more than 12,000 kilometers from the United Kingdom, live only thanks to their trade with the European Union. For example, the sale of fishing licenses to European vessels, the export of fish and squid, especially to Spain or the production of sheep's wool (they are half a million in the Falklands) to Great Britain. The exit conditions of the European Union therefore concern them to the point and they intend to put their grain of salt. Several British politicians, including the former Foreign Office secretary, William Hague, had already warned about the economic consequences of this Brexit for a territory like the Falklands. But what frightens the inhabitants of the Falklands, it is especially the relations with Argentina whose nearest coasts are within 500 kilometers. At first sight no relation to Brexit. But in Argentina, some people say that the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union isolates the British on the question of the Falklands. In London, as in Buenos Aires, the 1982 war unleashed at the time by the Argentine dictatorship, left deep traces. The conflict had killed more than 900 people. Even today, the subject poisons relations between the two countries. And if in London it is said that Brexit does not change constitutional relations , including sovereignty between the United Kingdom and its overseas territories, the Argentine press does not fail to put the subject back on the carpet. The Brexit not only threatens the economy of the Falklands but also that of the Spanish fishermen . An exit without agreement by the United Kingdom could have serious consequences on the economy of the archipelago which relies heavily on fishing. And on Galicia in Spain, where almost all exports arrive. 94% of the fishery exported by these British South Atlantic islands claimed by Buenos Aires, mainly squid, arrives at the Spanish port of Vigo north-west of Spain. An activity carried out by Galician trawlers and their largely Spanish crew which represents 40% of the Falklands' GDP . In this context, ships were sent urgently in Falklands waters to bring back to Galicia 21,000 tons of squid and avoid potential tariffs that could have amounted to 4 million euros in case of Brexit occurring . This is How Brexit threatens the economy of the Falklands and that of the Spanish fishermen.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- July (241)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber : This Economy built on Wealth inequality will one day Collapse - My guest in this interview is Dr Marc Faber. Dr. Faber was born in Zurich, Switzerland. He went to school in Geneva and Zurich and finished high school wit...
-
Jim Rogers Warns of Agricultural Shortages Looming - Prepare - In a fresh interview with thepolitic.org renown global investor Jim Rogers warns that we are going to see shortages in agriculture and farming products . H...
-
Roubini calls India Crypto proposed ban a ‘wise government’ move #bitcoin #cryptocurrency - Economist Dr. Roubini tweeted yesterday about the Indian... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full ...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment