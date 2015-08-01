Peter Schiff - Trump's Rate Cuts to push Gold to new Highs - Investor Peter Schiff recently appeared on RT Boom Bust to explain why he believes Gold Prices are going through the roof. And it’s not just because the Fe...
Peter Schiff - Trump's Rate Cuts to push Gold to new Highs
Investor Peter Schiff recently appeared on RT Boom Bust to explain why he believes Gold Prices are going through the roof. And it’s not just because the Fed is cutting rates. "In fact, they are going to cut rates next week and this is going to be the first step on the road back to zero. And the Fed is also going to return to quantitative easing. But we just found out that Donald Trump is cutting a deal with a Democrats to basically throw out any progress Republicans made back in 2011, thanks to efforts of the Tea Party, to at least try to rein in the increase in government spending. So, they’re throwing caution to the wind. We are going to see deficits going through the roof over the next several years, and that’s even without the recession, which I believe is coming and which is going to make them much, much worse” ,Peter Schiff explained . All of this is very bullish for gold... If you understood what all of this means, you would be buying gold as fast as you can.” He added . Peter said that in the long run, we would get lower interest rates because we would have sounder money, less inflation and higher savings. But the government has been able to manipulate interest rates artificially lower to boost the GDP, to prop up the stock market and other asset bubbles. But all of that is going to blow up and interest rates are going to go sky-high” , He explained . Peter Schiff is absolutely right . A lot of unnatural things were done by the FED to make sure this show stays propped up. Under "normal" circumstances the house would have collapsed long ago. Besides JP Morgan recently told only their elite clients that the dollar is unlikely to remain the global reserve currency , according to Max Keiser . As to myself , I have bought physical Precious metals over decades. I care not what the rigged gold and silver market or slag pricing does. It is immaterial to me what Precious metals' price is in any fiat currency. Silver and Gold are an insurance policy for me and my family should the worst happen. I don't cash insurance in for a profit ever. I will use it when the Shit Hits The Fan. Over and out...
