Peter Schiff - Trump's Rate Cuts to push Gold to new Highs - Investor Peter Schiff recently appeared on RT Boom Bust to explain why he believes Gold Prices are going through the roof. And it’s not just because the Fe...
Central Banks Will Unleash Inflation and Gold is Headed Above $5,000 Says Peter Schiff
Longer-term, gold prices are headed much higher than current levels and could even go to $5,000 an ounce, this according to Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital. “I do think that this is the beginning of the breakout of the consolidation that we’ve been in for the last several years, but ultimately I think gold’s going to go quite a bit higher than $5,000,” Schiff told Kitco News.
