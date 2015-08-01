France bleeds Africa in order to keep french Economy from Collapsing - In the 1950s and 60s, France decided the French colonies of Africa to become independent. Although the Paris government accepted formal declarations of ind...
Too Poor to Survive -- Max Keiser
In this episode of the Summer Solutions 2019 for the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy introduce the problem: Americans “too poor to survive,” according to a study by United Way. This makes the US, “the world's first poor rich country,” according to Umair Haque, and whilst most in the mainstream media blame avocado toast for causing so much poverty in the younger generations, recent data from Deloitte shows that, in fact, it is due to the rising costs of non-discretionary expenses like housing, healthcare, and education. In the second half, they talk to professor Steve Keen about the problem of declining incomes and rising costs, and why MMT (Modern Monetary Theory) is not the right solution.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- July (132)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers on 3 things India must do to attract foreign investment - Three parallels 1807, 1907 and 2007 that influenced Jim on his investing decisions. What he finds attractive about Russia and why despite India's potential...
-
Roubini agrees with Trump on Bitcoin - President Donald Trump personally tweeted recently saying ... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
Marc Faber sees huge opportunities in Investing in Marijuana - Marc Faber sees huge opportunities in Investing in Marijuana Marc Faber is an international investor known for his uncanny predictions of the stock market ...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment