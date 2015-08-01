France bleeds Africa in order to keep french Economy from Collapsing - In the 1950s and 60s, France decided the French colonies of Africa to become independent. Although the Paris government accepted formal declarations of ind...
The Great Crisis of Japan: half of the Japanese municipalities will disappear by 2040
The Great Crisis of Japan -- half of the Small Town will disappear by 2040 . From a distance Japan seems an impeccable country, where there are no problems , Those problems that torment most of the West such as unemployment, crime and failure to comply with the law; without forgetting, that the Japanese people think like an organic community and that in Japan the interest for the public good comes before anything else. In short, are we facing a paradise on earth?.... Not really, because if we approach and observe the Japanese context closer, we can notice dangerous cracks that from here to the next few years risk tearing a very delicate social fabric. Where the crisis comes from One of the trends that has caused several alarm bells to ring is the emptying of rural Japan. While Tokyo and the big urban centers are getting bigger and richer - both from an economic point of view and for opportunities for young people - there are areas of the country that are slowly disappearing. As the Economists reported, some analysts say that half of the Japanese municipalities will disappear by 2040. The rural areas of Japan are on their knees as they have to bear a factor that is not just the weight of the aging population. The problems, in the end, are connected. If most people leave small towns, only the older ones will populate, without the possibility of a future generational change. The fact that the Japanese have few children (the fertility rate is 1.4 per woman) is not new and has been repeatedly noted in the national and international press; few, however, have focused attention on the depopulation of small towns. This is in fact an unstoppable trend . Last year the number of the national population decreased by 450,000 units and now stands at around 126 million people. Future projections say nothing good: between 2015 and 2045 Japan will lose even 16% of its citizens. And further hampered by very minor immigration. Japan’s population is projected to fall from a peak of 126 million recently to about 97 million by 2050… that’s a decline of 24% .The effects of such a decline will be devastating but they will be even more so for small municipalities, which will even lose 37% of the inhabitants. Some estimates show that 37% of those living in depopulated areas are over 65 years old. In short, entire population centers will become depopulated. The trend is already observable now: young people want to leave because they refuse to accept jobs related to agriculture or fishing. Women want to leave because they hope to emancipate themselves from a context that is still too conservative towards them. Indeed, starting with more women, so even those young people who would like to stay are forced to leave due to lack of brides. In some villages schools have a few dozen children, supermarkets and restaurants close their doors, as do snack bars and mini-markets. The government, to stop the bleeding, encourages people to stay or move to small towns by offering them free housing and other benefits. Some municipalities made it, like the prefecture of Tokushima, which came out of oblivion and managed to attract IT companies thanks to a perfect fast internet connection. But these are only isolated cases, and the continuous increases in the budget for rural revitalization proposed by Tokyo are not worth much. Small towns, meanwhile, are forced to make more and more cuts to keep the accounts in order. While other young people are ready to move into ultramodern megalopolises. Here are some key figures to help us understand the Japanese society : 1. 45% of women and 25% of men 16 to 24 are “not interested in or despised sexual contact.” 2. More than 49% of Japanese citizens are single. 3. 40% of unmarried men and 61% of unmarried women age 18 to 34 are not in any kind of romantic relationship. 4. 23% of women and 27% of men say “they are not interested in any kind of romantic relationship.” 5. 39% of Japanese women and 36% of men of child-bearing age, 18 to 34, have never had sex. 6. Women in their early 20s have a 25% chance of never getting married and a 40% chance of never having kids. Japanese laws and social customs make it extremely difficult for women to have a career and a family. Women who get pregnant, or even just marry, are generally expected to quit work and become a housewife. On top of this extraordinarily high lack of interest in sex and having families, the Japanese live longer than any other wealthy country in the world, with a life expectancy of 84 versus 79 in the U.S. and 80 to 81 in most of Europe. That means they retire longer and require more support from a dwindling workforce. Much worse and even more critical is the enormous fall in workforce growth of the population aged 15 to 64. It peaked in the mid-1990s at 87 million and is projected to fall to 48 million by 2050. A whopping 45%! By 2050, that 48 million workforce will be supporting 37 million elderly aged 65 and over. If this isn’t economic suicide, or Hara-kiri, I don’t know what is. This was The Atlantis Report . Please Like ,Share , and Subscribe ...Thank you .
