WW3 will end America and The US Dollar .... - It looks like someone is stirring the Middle East pot. The Deep State needs a huge distraction from the storm about to happen in the US with just about eve...
The looming crisis over defective buildings in Australia
Apartment owners in buildings around the country have been alarmed by recent cases of structural flaws in high rise buildings. After the emergency evacuation of two Sydney apartment blocks with dangerous cracking, 7.30 highlighted similar cases around the country. Now, Victorian taxpayers will have to fork out hundreds of millions of dollars to replace flammable cladding on more than 500 towers. Building ministers from around the country will meet tomorrow to discussion how to restore confidence in the construction sector.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- July (191)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
MARC FABER : The Stars Are Aligned For A Major Move Up In The Precious Metals - MARC FABER : The Stars Are Aligned For A Major Move Up In The Precious Metals Marc Faber is an international investor known for his uncanny predictions of ...
-
Jim Rogers : I rather Buy Silver than Gold - “If I had to buy one, silver or gold, I’d rather buy silver. Silver is more depressed on a historic basis than gold. I’m not buying either in any serious w...
-
Roubini agrees with Trump on Bitcoin - President Donald Trump personally tweeted recently saying ... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment