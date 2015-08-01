The looming crisis over defective buildings in Australia





Apartment owners in buildings around the country have been alarmed by recent cases of structural flaws in high rise buildings. After the emergency evacuation of two Sydney apartment blocks with dangerous cracking, 7.30 highlighted similar cases around the country. Now, Victorian taxpayers will have to fork out hundreds of millions of dollars to replace flammable cladding on more than 500 towers. Building ministers from around the country will meet tomorrow to discussion how to restore confidence in the construction sector.











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List