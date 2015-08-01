David Icke Talks To Shaun Attwood About Saville, Epstein, Madeline McCann & Elite Abuse



Elite pedophiles roaming free around the planet ...








1 Why was Julian Assange targeted and what’s in store? 2 Why does the US want to invade Iran? 3 Who was behind 9/11 and why? 4 Who killed JFK and why? 5 Madeline McCann, Jimmy Saville and elite paedophile rings 6 Who killed Princess Di and why? 7 Why was Alex Jones de-platformed? 8 What is the global-warming scam? 9 What is the over-vaccination scam? 10 The war on drugs and pot legalisation








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List