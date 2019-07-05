5G – Why Huawei scares the Spies


Huawei products have been banned in many countries including Australia and the United States because intelligence agencies believe they can be used to spy or hack into critical infrastructure, perhaps even shutting down entire networks. But Huawei products can be cheaper and better than other products on the market and we risk being left behind.















