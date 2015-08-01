What we found on Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’


Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein faces another legal hurdle because a woman has sued the high-rolling financier, alleging he raped her when she was 15 years old. Meanwhile, questions remain about what Epstein and his powerful friends did on Little Saint James, the Caribbean island he owns. RT America’s John Huddy provides a peek into his upcoming exclusive report from the island, which airs tomorrow.














The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List