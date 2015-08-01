Is a Recession Coming ? - The GLOBAL DEFLATIONARY SPIRAL is massively worsening ,both in the US and globally , thanks in large part to TRUMP'S TERRIBLE TRADE TARIFFS , and there is ...
Leaked NATO Document accidentally revealed the secret location of Nuclear Bombs in Europe
Secret locations of U.S. nuclear weapons in Europe accidentally included in report from NATO parliament . A draft version of the document entitled “A new era for nuclear deterrence? Modernisation, arms control and allied nuclear forces” was published earlier this year. The final version of the report has now been published online with specific reference to where bombs are stored and later on deleted. The document was published in April. Written by a Canadian senator for the Defense and Security Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the report assessed the future of the organization’s nuclear deterrence policy. But what would make news months later is a passing reference that appeared to reveal the location of roughly 150 U.S. nuclear weapons being stored in Europe. According to a copy of the document published Tuesday by Belgian newspaper De Morgen, a section on the nuclear arsenal read . These bombs are stored at six US and European bases . Kleine Brogel in Belgium, Büchel in Germany, Aviano and Ghedi-Torre in Italy, Volkel in The Netherlands, and Incirlik in Turkey. As a rule, neither the United States nor its European partners discuss the location of Washington’s nuclear weapons on the continent. A number of European outlets, however, viewed the report as confirmation of an open secret. Finally in black and white: There are American nuclear weapons in Belgium, ran the report in De Morgen. NATO reveals the Netherlands’s worst-kept secret, said Dutch broadcaster RTL News. The presence of US nuclear weapons in Europe is a relic of the Cold War and they were originally stationed to deter Soviet aggression. At the height of tensions, the US is believed to have deployed 110 nuclear weapons at RAF Lakenheath, which were removed in 2008.
