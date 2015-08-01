Is a Recession Coming ? - The GLOBAL DEFLATIONARY SPIRAL is massively worsening ,both in the US and globally , thanks in large part to TRUMP'S TERRIBLE TRADE TARIFFS , and there is ...
Is a Recession Coming ?
The GLOBAL DEFLATIONARY SPIRAL is massively worsening ,both in the US and globally , thanks in large part to TRUMP'S TERRIBLE TRADE TARIFFS , and there is now a very sharp fall in economic activity in the US and globally , with US exports plummeting and commodities prices plunging practically guaranteeing a major period of recessionary ,if not depressionary , activity ahead. The gun has been fired. World central banks are in a race to the bottom. The Congress long ago authorized $5 Trillion in QE capacity for the Fed. The Fed spent $3.5 Trillion of that in the last crisis so they have $1.5 Trillion to spend in the next crisis ,before the Congress will have to vote for more QE capacity for the Fed. When the Fed printed that $3.5 Trillion last time around, my guess is that it didn't ruin the dollar because that volume of liquidity was already priced into the dollar at the time that the Congress authorized the $5 Trillion in potential QE , long before the Fed actually used it. I don't know if the Congress would vote for more QE capacity for the Fed to give more free money to the super-rich in the event of the impending financial crisis. but if they do, that liquidity is not yet priced into the value of the dollar , and I think it would have an extremely negative effect on the value of the dollar. This would be completely different from the last time , when they conjured that first batch of $3.5 Trillion to give to the banks and mega-rich , and it somehow didn't really effect the price of US Dollar. I think understanding the non-effect of the first round of QE on the value of the dollar is critical. Many here of us expected the dollar to weaken and precious metals to rise considerably, which did not happen. But this time is very different. The pursuit of perpetual economic growth and inflation will destroy the global economy , and the attempt to end the business cycles will end very badly for everyone. Inflation is high in the stock markets cause the rich had access to the money that the fed has created, not the poor. The stocks are what the rich buy . 10% of the people in the U.S. own 84% of the stocks. So what can you and me start doing right now . I'd say : Get out of debt and live a simple life. Buy used, quality items. Never buy anything new if a good used one is available. When the BIG depression hits someday many of us will be in survival mode, but it will be easier if you have learned to live simply, debt free and it sure helps if you can grow some of your own food and have a practical, needed skill like woodworking or welding, etc. We will be back to the basics then. This was The Atlantis Report ... Please Like . Share . and Subscribe . thank You ....
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
