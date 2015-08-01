WW3 will end America and The US Dollar .... - It looks like someone is stirring the Middle East pot. The Deep State needs a huge distraction from the storm about to happen in the US with just about eve...
WW3 will end America and The US Dollar ....
It looks like someone is stirring the Middle East pot. The Deep State needs a huge distraction from the storm about to happen in the US with just about everyone being locked up for pedophilia with Epstein . The war between Iran and the US seems to becoming inevitable. If America goes to war with Iran, this will probably ignite World War 3 , with the possible involvement of China and Russia , two major historic allies of Iran .let's not forget that China is dependent on the Iranian Oil .Iran will retaliate by Closing the Strait of Hormuz ,which is the busiest, most important waterway for the world’s oil industry. If the supply of oil to the world was disrupted by starting war in that region, that alone would cause World War 3. Economies would grind to a halt , and nations would be forced to choose sides. I wonder if the Elite Bankers fools have convinced the rest of the politicians in DC we can afford another war. As though there are no other options than the US Dollar in today’s world. A war in Iran will open up an event horizon for the US Dollar . China or Russia would also put a rush on their plans of a gold backed currency to make sure the US never had the money to start another war. Russia is putting out feelers about joining INSTEX and trading oil on it . That’s the biggest news on the death of the dollar front, and the death of the dollar is what will collapse the US, which will either cause the US to lash out, or disintegrate which will leave a power vacuum. Those are the conditions for starting a major global war. the derivative market followed by the global economy and thus the global standard of living. That war would turn the America in particular and probably for the rest of this century into a 3rd world country in just a few months, and this without any imagined Iranian 'terrorism' in the United States or elsewhere. It'd be literally Game Over for the USA and the bankers and money changers that are financing the show as well. Stupidity has always unintended consequences and sometimes they are devastating. None of the warmongers realized that their old tricks were no longer effective.Iran is not Iraq , Iran is twice the size of Iraq .Iran is mountainous as hell, with hundreds of thousands of fanatic soldiers, missiles, and hackers, and they have prepped for 40 years. A war with Iran is absolutely impossible to win by the US. A war with Iran will be an unmitigated disaster for the U.S. and the world. The U.S. would have to nuke Iran in order to "win," and there would be a response. the neocons would be ecstatic to create pandemonium and mayhem to get the American public behind nuking Iran.Nuking Iran is not only an evil proposition, it's stupid. The use of nuclear weapons would be totally irrational, Unfortunately Trump won't hesitate to use the nukes as he said during his election campaign , that He has NO compunction against using them and openly states he cannot understand why they can't be used. once nukes exist the playing field is LEVEL. all parties know this. so it is a bankers end game. and the warmongering psychopaths will be the first to run and hide in their bunkers . and leave the rest of us die from radiations fallout.. Nobody will win a nuke war except maybe that small class of people who will go underground for the next 1000 years. Here is a quote from The Kolbrin, Wisdom of the Ages about a possible aftermath of a global war . Quote : "Welcome to the coming Dark Ages similar to the dark period that followed the collapse of the Roman Empire which was characterized by social upheavel, negative growth, deflation of assets and the breakdown of civilization. The times were cruel and they will be again during the Great Reckoning, particularly in urban centers. There will be persecutions and wars, riots and looting, all manner of deceit and oppression will be practiced in the name of angry and revengeful gods. Worse still, all this will be practiced in the name of good and men will blindly accept what they are told and execute orders running contrary to their natures. When spirituality has reached its lowest ebb and religion has decayed, the wheel will turn again. Man will either rise up with an influx of spiritual regeneration, or go down and utterly perish in the dark depths of moral degeneracy. The world cannot be permitted to remain a spiritually festering sore failing to serve any purpose.” end quote . Friends , I recommend that you rise up and promote peace, love, joy, and prosperity. Let's call the war a relic of the past and let's create a better world full of prosperity and hope for all of us humans on this planet ...
