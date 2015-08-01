WW3 will end America and The US Dollar .... - It looks like someone is stirring the Middle East pot. The Deep State needs a huge distraction from the storm about to happen in the US with just about eve...
John Williams - New Money Printing Extraordinarily Dangerous
Economist John Williams is warning of a slowing economy and money printing to try to fix it all—again. Williams warns, “I can tell you why I would buy gold. You are seeing something here that is extraordinarily dangerous. It doesn’t have a happy ending for the traditional markets. . . . Back when the S&P downgraded the Treasuries, I believe in 2009, Alan Greenspan, who was no longer Fed Chairman at the time but was very vocal, said that was nonsense. He said there was zero risk of the U.S. defaulting on its debt because all the debt the U.S. owes is in dollars. We can print as many dollars that we want, and he’s absolutely correct. . . .The fact that you are making the bonds worthless by devaluing the currency I think is effectively a default, but not a formal default. . . . Greenspan said we can print any number of dollars we need, and that’s exactly what they did to the currency in Venezuela, Zimbabwe and the Weimar Republic. That gives you hyperinflation.” Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with economist John Williams, founder of ShadowStats.com.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- July (191)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
MARC FABER : The Stars Are Aligned For A Major Move Up In The Precious Metals - MARC FABER : The Stars Are Aligned For A Major Move Up In The Precious Metals Marc Faber is an international investor known for his uncanny predictions of ...
-
Jim Rogers : I rather Buy Silver than Gold - “If I had to buy one, silver or gold, I’d rather buy silver. Silver is more depressed on a historic basis than gold. I’m not buying either in any serious w...
-
Roubini agrees with Trump on Bitcoin - President Donald Trump personally tweeted recently saying ... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment