BREAKING: US shoots down Iranian drone


President Trump announced that the USS Boxer “immediately destroyed” an Iranian drone that strayed too close to the warship in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. RT America’s Sayeh Tavangar joins News.Views.Hughes with the details.






















