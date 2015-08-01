Gerald Celente bullish on Gold & Bitcoin #bitcoin









In a fresh interview with Kitco , Gerald Celente, the Publisher of The Trends Journal said that he is bullish on Gold and Silver but also Bitcoin .Gold is just about to enter into a new bull rally cycle, said Gerald Celente. “The next breakout point had to be $1,450. I believe when it breaks beyond that, it’s going to spike for the $2,000 mark,” Celente told Kitco News. Celente attributes loose monetary policies around the world for this new rally. One of the reasons Gold is going up , is the global economy is going down . And The banksters will do anything they can to juice it up . The Economy going down has nothing to do with the trade wars Celente added . when you look at all the tariffs that were put on China that adds up only to 0.6 % of their GDP ... Gold will lead the charge and silver will follow he explains . The tensions heating up against Iran is the one element we should all take into consideration , Gerald explains . Iran is not Iraq it is not Syria it is not Libya he added , these are the Persians they have been around for a long time . The reason Trump did not attack Iran after they shut down that drone , and that was not a baby drone it was a very sophisticated one , 100 millions to 200 millions dollars drone . The only reason Trump did not attack Iran is because the straight of Hormuz would have become a Pearl Harbor , Celente Explains .... if this war against Iran keeps escalating , you will see oil prices spike above a 100 dollars a barrel . Kiss the global economy good buy and kiss the equity market good buy said Gerald Celente . Silver will follow the Gold Rally as well as Bitcoin said Gerald Celente . He advises to buy Gold Etfs and physical , but he is also bullish on bitcoin saying when gold will go up bitcoin will follow .











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List