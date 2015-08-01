US knocked off Fortune 500 list – guess who did it? - The four biggest of the top ten banks in the world are Chinese. Only two banks on the list are US banks. Rick Sanchez debunks the widespread myth of US glo...
Gerald Celente bullish on Gold & Bitcoin #bitcoin
In a fresh interview with Kitco , Gerald Celente, the Publisher of The Trends Journal said that he is bullish on Gold and Silver but also Bitcoin .Gold is just about to enter into a new bull rally cycle, said Gerald Celente. “The next breakout point had to be $1,450. I believe when it breaks beyond that, it’s going to spike for the $2,000 mark,” Celente told Kitco News. Celente attributes loose monetary policies around the world for this new rally. One of the reasons Gold is going up , is the global economy is going down . And The banksters will do anything they can to juice it up . The Economy going down has nothing to do with the trade wars Celente added . when you look at all the tariffs that were put on China that adds up only to 0.6 % of their GDP ... Gold will lead the charge and silver will follow he explains . The tensions heating up against Iran is the one element we should all take into consideration , Gerald explains . Iran is not Iraq it is not Syria it is not Libya he added , these are the Persians they have been around for a long time . The reason Trump did not attack Iran after they shut down that drone , and that was not a baby drone it was a very sophisticated one , 100 millions to 200 millions dollars drone . The only reason Trump did not attack Iran is because the straight of Hormuz would have become a Pearl Harbor , Celente Explains .... if this war against Iran keeps escalating , you will see oil prices spike above a 100 dollars a barrel . Kiss the global economy good buy and kiss the equity market good buy said Gerald Celente . Silver will follow the Gold Rally as well as Bitcoin said Gerald Celente . He advises to buy Gold Etfs and physical , but he is also bullish on bitcoin saying when gold will go up bitcoin will follow .
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
