US knocked off Fortune 500 list – guess who did it?



The four biggest of the top ten banks in the world are Chinese. Only two banks on the list are US banks. Rick Sanchez debunks the widespread myth of US global economic and financial supremacy. Then Boom Bust co-host Christy Ai discusses the implications. She also discusses the positive role of immigration in job-creation and economic growth in the US.















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List