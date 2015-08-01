US knocked off Fortune 500 list – guess who did it? - The four biggest of the top ten banks in the world are Chinese. Only two banks on the list are US banks. Rick Sanchez debunks the widespread myth of US glo...
Gerald Celente is now Bullish on Gold : $2,000 Gold Price is in the Cards
Gold is just about to enter into a new bull rally cycle, said Gerald Celente, Publisher of The Trends Journal. “The next breakout point had to be $1,450. I believe when it breaks beyond that, it’s going to spike for the $2,000 mark,” Celente told Kitco News. Celente attributes loose monetary policies around the world for this new rally.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
