Gerald Celente is now Bullish on Gold : $2,000 Gold Price is in the Cards



Gold is just about to enter into a new bull rally cycle, said Gerald Celente, Publisher of The Trends Journal. “The next breakout point had to be $1,450. I believe when it breaks beyond that, it’s going to spike for the $2,000 mark,” Celente told Kitco News. Celente attributes loose monetary policies around the world for this new rally.
















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

