Gerald Celente FORECAST - Gold Could Hit $2,000 ‘In The Next Months’


Gold is just about to enter into a new bull rally cycle, said Gerald Celente, Publisher of The Trends Journal. “The next breakout point had to be $1,450. I believe when it breaks beyond that, it’s going to spike for the $2,000 mark,” Celente told Kitco News. Celente attributes loose monetary policies around the world for this new rally.








