Is a Recession Coming ? - The GLOBAL DEFLATIONARY SPIRAL is massively worsening ,both in the US and globally , thanks in large part to TRUMP'S TERRIBLE TRADE TARIFFS , and there is ...
The Stock Market is now in Madness Mode
WALL STREET RALLY CONTINUES WITH NEW RECORDS . The stock market has become the Magic Market. It hasn't followed any of the traditional elements since 2006 Looks like monetary stimulus has only amplified the extremes. Inflation at one end and deflation at the other end. The system is completely out of balance. The stock market is really completely divorced from the real economy. The Dow can stay disconnected forever. It no longer measures business success. The market only measures itself. A number that measures itself is free to assume any value in the number line, from negative infinity to positive infinity. The stock market is controlled by a few with the bankers being part of the control. There are no more price/earnings or ROI anymore. It is nothing but a gambling casino controlled by a few. Wall Street exists only for Wall Street and not to help push economy of America . The real economy has been in decline for over a decade ...while the managed fraud they call a market is a fairy-tale called the land of make believe. The illusion has become real. Total manipulation and distraction by the elite to keep their status while everything burns. Central banks have all over the world been flooding credit. For decades, if not longer. There is more credit, knee high, than customers. What were junk bonds, ugly girls, are now with excess world credit looking like beautiful models. Wall Street like Washington are completely disconnected from reality. They are major money laundering centers of fraud, recycling Wahhabi dollars like a financial bordello for elites. Wall Street lives in La-La-Land. Meanwhile in real America, life is not so rosy as Trump and his 1% club claim its going. Everywhere you travel in America, it's really hard to find any community outside of the vicinity of Wall Street in New York City, that is getting any of the benefits of the "Bull Market" you see on Wall Street. Most Americans can't even afford to invest in anything at home, much less in Wall Street, because they simply don't have the money. So the question becomes rather pressing, where is Wall Street supposedly getting all this money from? . Or, have they gutted the rest of the American economy to get it?. With over 12,000 corporate bankruptcies, and 8139 stores shutting down, how are they liquidating these losses? . What is happening to the stocks of these companies?. It can't be good!.. some pretty simple math why there was no theorhetical limit to stock prices .... once the private central banks began using "equity markets" as a separate reality economy. And nothing I've heard nor read to date dispells it either. What theorhetical limits are there to any fiat currency? . Simple answer? . None . except the system's ability to absorb the electrons allocated to the balance sheet. Actually quite brilliant .. in a back-handed sort-of-way. With the "click-of-the-mouse", you, or your approved corporation ... politician ... can become instantly wealthy. All you need to do is have the proper PR firm and MSM in place for the rationalization/cover stories. The fact that there are no more "fundamentals" in apparent "markets" simply reflects that the cover story "fundamentals" has run its course. So what exactly is the new cover story to replace the old one? . And for how long this market madness will last? . My guess is that they will wait until well into the election campaign before pulling the plug on the "markets". At that point Trump will be hammered after he took ownership of the "markets" , and the economy heads into recession with a Trade war rampant, US farmers going bankrupt and Assange extradited. the next crash will be a singularity, where nothing that came before will matter. no one will sort though the wreckage. Not a Gamma-Ray-Burst or a Supernova but a Debt-Black-Hole ... There has never been a moment like this for so many reasons... starting with the unlimited printing of currency. This economy is a game of musical chairs. There are at least two hundred participants for every chair. It is going to be quite a spectacle when the music stops... By mid September , if not sooner that bubble will pop and the Bond bubble will pop quickly thereafter and the US Dollar will begin a 50% dive into the abyss of worthlessness. And when the Market goes down, it will be to strip pensions and 401K's , certainly not the one percent. This was The Atlantis Report . Please Like . Share . And Subscribe . Thank you ...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- July (146)
- June (278)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Jim Rogers : I rather Buy Silver than Gold - “If I had to buy one, silver or gold, I’d rather buy silver. Silver is more depressed on a historic basis than gold. I’m not buying either in any serious w...
-
Roubini agrees with Trump on Bitcoin - President Donald Trump personally tweeted recently saying ... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for ful...
-
Marc Faber sees huge opportunities in Investing in Marijuana - Marc Faber sees huge opportunities in Investing in Marijuana Marc Faber is an international investor known for his uncanny predictions of the stock market ...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment