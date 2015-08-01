US knocked off Fortune 500 list – guess who did it? - The four biggest of the top ten banks in the world are Chinese. Only two banks on the list are US banks. Rick Sanchez debunks the widespread myth of US glo...
Boris Johnson & Donald Trump -- The anecdotal Relationship .
The new leader of the British Conservative Party, who officially became prime minister on Wednesday July 24th after being received by Queen Elizabeth II, seems devoted to US President Donald Trump. even at the expenses of defending the interests of the United Kingdom? The US President Donald Trump applauded Boris Johnson's election on Tuesday (July 23rd) as Conservative leader. In his eyes, the former mayor of London is a "really good", "hard" and "smart" man. The tenant of the White House did not stop in such a good way. "They call him the British Trump," he continued. "And people say it's a good thing. They love me there. " The two men know each other and appreciate each other . Then foreign minister, Boris Johnson went to New York, January 9, 2017, to meet the advisers of the one who had not yet been inducted as president of the United States. A year later, Donald Trump said he would "make a good prime minister. I think he has what it takes for that. " This warm relationship could have been anecdotal if Boris Johnson's recent behavior towards the US president had not made many observers blink. The former foreign minister has refused to defend the British ambassador to the United States, Kim Darroch, following the publication of extremely negative diplomatic notes he had written about Donald Trump. Attacked by the American president and not feeling protected by the one who was already tipped to succeed Theresa May, Kim Darroch had resigned in the aftermath. The question now becomes , Will Boris Johnson be able to oppose the wishes of his American counterpart during the negotiations of a free trade agreement with the United States? . The question arises more because The United Kingdom has made known its eagerness to see such an agreement come to fruition in order to mark the entry of the UK into a new era. To convince the British people of the correctness of his choice, Boris Johnson even said last week "do not want to import from the United States anything that involves the decline of our social criteria and food quality. Donald Trump has been very clear, he wants to sign a free trade agreement. We should push the Americans to raise their criteria so that they adapt to ours ". This statement is bad faith in the eyes of the critics of the new prime minister. Boris Johnson has, of course, taken cognizance of the US commercial objectives vis-à-vis the United Kingdom, published last October. Objectives that had been seen by economists as very critical: "Those who believed in special treatment from the United States must be disappointed, although this is not a surprise. The language of the document is aggressive: it demands concessions by offering little in exchange. It does not mention specific advantages for the United Kingdom. It evokes the slogan "America first", more than it is based on a win-win trade. " US officials make it very clear that the negotiations should be used to reduce customs and administrative barriers "that limit US exports." And in particular the health criteria of the food industry. But "if the European Union has been able to withstand US pressure, the UK will struggle to do the same after Brexit, because of the weakness of its negotiating position. : the British economy is seven times smaller than the United States and the United Kingdom is obviously in a hurry to sign an agreement .
