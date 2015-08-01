Black Lives: Trap. Why civil rights aren’t enough to make the American Dream come true - Black Americans have had legal equality for over fifty years, so why are so many still stuck in poverty in the wealthiest economy on earth? Some African Am...
Black Lives: Trap. Why civil rights aren’t enough to make the American Dream come true
Black Americans have had legal equality for over fifty years, so why are so many still stuck in poverty in the wealthiest economy on earth? Some African Americans want to believe the American Dream is also for them, but others say their problems are systemic. RTD goes to Washington and questions African American leaders about the root cause of their community’s ills. Journalists Pearl Junior and Black Lives Matters activists say Black Americans are being targeted because of their race. For Abdullah Musa, a controversial Imam and Steve Parson, a Trump-supporting pastor, things aren't all black and white.
