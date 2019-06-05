Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Your next car may be Chinese and electric



When it comes to buying and selling electric cars, there’s China and then there’s everyone else. Quartz News heads to Shenzhen, home to the world’s second-largest electric vehicle maker (after Tesla), to see how the push for EVs could be a model for the future. BYD, which stands for Build Your Dream is a Shenzhen-based car company. The Chinese company, CATL, just became BMW's official battery supplier.














