Threats to American Jobs
COAST TO COAST AM - May 15 2019 - Threats to American Jobs
COAST TO COAST AM May 15, 2019. For over two decades, Hilarie Gamm has amassed a wide-sweeping professional portfolio at virtually all levels of the tech industry. In the first half, she discussed her mission to champion American workers, amidst an era of the Middle Class being squeezed, and professional visa workers taking many employment opportunities in the tech field. In Silicon Valley, wages have been on a decline, she reported, and this is because we have so many foreign workers, willing to work 60-80 hours a week at a lower wage. Featured guests also include: Lon Strickler News segment guests: Lauren Weinstein, Charles R. Smith
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment