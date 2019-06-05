Steve Quayle What's Really Going On in Super Secret Underground Tunnels
COAST TO COAST AM. Much of this knowledge has been reverse engineered from technology known to ancient societies as well as ET civilizations, Quayle claims. Another aspect of this underground development is human cloning and the creation of animal-human hybrids that Quayle called "chimeras," which he thinks are part of a program to produce an invincible soldier. He also believes that intelligence agencies around the world have been actively working on recovering ancient knowledge for use in modern warfare and covert operations. News segment guests: auren Weinstein, Ben Fuchs
