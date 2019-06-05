No, US Banks Are Not Terrified of Chinese Payment Apps
Bloomberg would have us believe that the banksters are quaking in their boots over the possibility that Chinese-style payment apps and a truly cashless economy will be making its way to the West in the near future. But is this the banksters' nightmare or their ultimate dream come true? Find out in this week's edition of #PropagandaWatch.
