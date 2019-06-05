Malaysian PM wants gold-backed Asian currency
At the 2019 International Conference on the Future of Asia, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad proposed moving toward a gold-backed common Asian currency. Investigative journalist Ben Swann joins Scottie Nell Hughes to point out that the last national leader to propose a continent-wide alternative reserve currency backed by gold was Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi. Remember what happened to him? The US has an enormous stake in dissuading other countries from ditching the dollar.
