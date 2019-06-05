They are Targeting Specifically the Young -- David Icke.
It Will Be Done By 2030 ..they are shaping our reality by what we watch and even read.
It is extremely important to be very vigilant in what
we allow into our minds and life as far as gadgets.
The end game is massive control and dehumanization.
