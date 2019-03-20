The Fed Corrupts Society: Is It Intentional, Or Out of Ignorance?
A corrupt monetary system must infuse corruption throughout the entire
society. America's monetary system run by the Federal Reserve, which is a
Congressionally-created monopoly that has the power to create money
out-of-thin-air, is the poster boy of institutionalized corruption.
Sound money is the only way out. Ron Paul discusses on today's Liberty
Report!
