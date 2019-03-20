Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Fed Corrupts Society: Is It Intentional, Or Out of Ignorance?





 A corrupt monetary system must infuse corruption throughout the entire society. America's monetary system run by the Federal Reserve, which is a Congressionally-created monopoly that has the power to create money out-of-thin-air, is the poster boy of institutionalized corruption. Sound money is the only way out. Ron Paul discusses on today's Liberty Report!










