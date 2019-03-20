Organ Harvesting: Darkest Era of China's Deep State
Have you ever wondered what it would be like living in the George Orwell novel #1984 ? Welcome to #China today. Most people in China do not know about the real story behind the Tiananmen Square Massacre and what happened to the Tank Man who is in one of the most iconic photos in history. This is also the story of Jiang Zemin who followed through with the order to send in the military to stop the students on June 4, 1989. Because of his actions, he quickly rose as the new leader of China and started the Christian #persecution along with the persecution of Falun Gong 法轮功 – a Tai Chi and Qi Gong type of #Meditation practice that quickly spread all through China. Soon these imprisoned people became the supply for the rest of the world in organ transplants as Jiang lunched this organ harvesting of living people– violating the biggest human rights abuse in Chinese history. All of this seemed to please the Deep State even more. On this part 1 of 2 episode on Organ Harvesting of Edge of Wonder, we will expose who Jiang Zemin is and what made him launch the most ruthless persecutions to date.
