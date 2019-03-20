NORTH KOREA: Why WASN'T the Hanoi Summit a FAILURE?
Eight months after the historic Singapore summit, the president of the United States, Donald Trump and the North Korea leader, Kim Jong-Un, saw each other again. This time in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam. Expectations for this summit indicated that, this time, a concrete agreement would be reached with deadlines, goals and objectives. However, that didn’t happen. The media have claimed that the summit was a complete failure, but on VisualPolitik we believe that there are reasons to believe this isn’t entirely correct. In this video, we’ll explain why we believe that the Hanoi Summit wasn’t a complete failure, the true reason why Vietnam was chosen as the host country and how the negotiations are actually evolving.
