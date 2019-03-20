Something Strange Is Happening to Our DNA

At the beginning of 2019, it was reported that over 26 million individuals had taken an at-home DNA test, but the companies seeking to profit off of the most unique thing about us still remain largely a mystery. So who are the two superpowers harvesting the largest trove of human DNA? What do they do with your DNA after they send you the test results? And most importantly, why should you care?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment