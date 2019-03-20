Rothschild Taking Swiss Bank Private! Warns of Uncertain 2019
I like to keep updated with everything Rothschild. Of course, there's only so far we can go on this channel but this is important nonetheless. Hopefully people will continue to dig from here. This is a very powerful family and their reach is virtually limitless. I do videos about them specifically to show you how certain people or corporations can influence government and their decisions. What do you think about the Rothschild's?
