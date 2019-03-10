10 Things That Will Happen After The Imminent Economic Collapse
Do you think that you know how to prepare for the imminent economic collapse and next Great Depression? If so, are you putting that knowledge into action? In America today, people are more concerned about the possibility of a major stock market crash with a devastating economic collapse - than ever before. We are living in the greatest debt bubble in the history of the world, the global banking system has been transformed into a high-risk pyramid scheme of debt, risk and leverage that could cause an economic collapse at any time, and wealthy countries such as the United States have been living way above their means for decades. Fortunately, I have found that an increasing number of Americans are becoming convinced that we are heading for a horrific economic collapse. Once they come to that realization, they want to know what they should do before the next stock market crash and financial collapse. In addition, it is important to distinguish between the “short-term” and the “long-term” when talking about economic collapse. As I have written about previously, our economic collapse is not going to happen all at once. It is going to unfold over time. In the “short-term”, many are moving money around and are building up “emergency funds” to prepare for the next major stock market crash and recession. For the “long-term”, many are storing up food and huge stockpiles of survival supplies in order to be prepared for the total collapse of society. Both approaches are wise, but it is important to keep in mind that different approaches will be needed at different times. Looking back at what happened after the major stock market crash in 1929, I have come to realize that an economic collapse, if it were to happen, would have the compound effect of combining all woes we so diligently prepare for into one huge mess – a mess that may take decades to resolve. In this video I will share 10 lessons along with my own thoughts as they might apply to an economic collapse in 2019 and beyond.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment